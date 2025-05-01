Step 1: Understand the concept of revenue accounts. Revenue accounts represent income earned by a business from its operations or other activities, such as sales, services, or interest earned. They do not include expenses, liabilities, or asset accounts.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. Identify which accounts are revenue accounts and exclude any accounts that are expenses, liabilities, or assets.
Step 3: Option 1: 'Interest Revenue, Utilities Expense, Unearned Revenue' - Interest Revenue is a revenue account, but Utilities Expense is an expense account, and Unearned Revenue is a liability account. This option does not contain only revenue accounts.
Step 4: Option 2: 'Service Revenue, Sales Revenue, Interest Revenue' - Service Revenue, Sales Revenue, and Interest Revenue are all revenue accounts. This option contains only revenue accounts.
Step 5: Option 3: 'Sales Revenue, Accounts Receivable, Interest Revenue' - Sales Revenue and Interest Revenue are revenue accounts, but Accounts Receivable is an asset account. This option does not contain only revenue accounts.
