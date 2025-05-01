Which of the following is a common way to access money in a checking account?
A
Applying for a mortgage
B
Writing a check
C
Opening a certificate of deposit (CD)
D
Purchasing stocks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a checking account: A checking account is designed for everyday transactions and provides easy access to funds.
Review the options provided in the question: Applying for a mortgage, writing a check, opening a certificate of deposit (CD), and purchasing stocks.
Eliminate options that are not directly related to accessing funds in a checking account: Applying for a mortgage involves borrowing money, not accessing funds in your account. Opening a CD involves locking money away for a fixed term, and purchasing stocks is an investment activity.
Focus on the option that directly relates to accessing funds in a checking account: Writing a check is a common method to withdraw or transfer money from a checking account.
Conclude that writing a check is the correct answer because it is a direct way to access money in a checking account for payments or transfers.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian