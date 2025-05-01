Why is it important to review your checking account statement regularly, and what fees might this help you avoid?
A
To ensure your account is insured by the FDIC.
B
To increase the interest rate on your account.
C
To identify unauthorized transactions and avoid overdraft or maintenance fees.
D
To automatically qualify for a loan.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of reviewing your checking account statement: Regularly reviewing your statement helps you monitor your financial activity and ensure accuracy in transactions.
Identify unauthorized transactions: By checking your statement, you can spot any transactions that you did not authorize, which could indicate fraud or errors.
Track your account balance: Regular reviews help you keep track of your balance to avoid overdraft fees, which occur when you spend more than what is available in your account.
Monitor maintenance fees: Some accounts may charge monthly maintenance fees if certain conditions (like maintaining a minimum balance) are not met. Reviewing your statement helps you stay aware of these charges.
Ensure compliance with account terms: Regularly reviewing your statement ensures you are meeting the terms of your account agreement, avoiding unnecessary fees and maintaining financial health.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian