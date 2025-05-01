Which of the following are examples of business transactions?
A
Purchasing inventory for cash
B
Discussing marketing strategies in a meeting
C
Hiring a new employee without signing a contract
D
Setting company goals for the next year
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the definition of a business transaction. A business transaction is an event that has a financial impact on the business and can be recorded in the accounting system. It typically involves the exchange of goods, services, or money.
Step 2: Analyze the first example: 'Purchasing inventory for cash.' This involves the exchange of money for inventory, which affects both the cash account and the inventory account in the financial records. Therefore, it qualifies as a business transaction.
Step 3: Analyze the second example: 'Discussing marketing strategies in a meeting.' This activity does not involve any financial exchange or impact on the accounting records. It is a planning activity and does not qualify as a business transaction.
Step 4: Analyze the third example: 'Hiring a new employee without signing a contract.' While hiring an employee is an important operational activity, it does not immediately involve a financial exchange or impact the accounting records unless a contract is signed or payment is made. Thus, it does not qualify as a business transaction.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth example: 'Setting company goals for the next year.' This is a strategic activity and does not involve any financial exchange or impact on the accounting records. Therefore, it does not qualify as a business transaction.
