Which type of distribution makes a product available in as many outlets as possible?
A
Direct distribution
B
Selective distribution
C
Intensive distribution
D
Exclusive distribution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of distribution strategies in marketing. Distribution refers to the process of making a product or service available to consumers or businesses. There are different types of distribution strategies, including intensive, selective, exclusive, and direct distribution.
Step 2: Define 'Intensive Distribution.' This strategy aims to make a product available in as many outlets as possible, maximizing its accessibility to consumers. It is commonly used for products with high demand and frequent purchases, such as convenience goods (e.g., snacks, beverages).
Step 3: Compare 'Intensive Distribution' with other strategies: Direct distribution involves selling directly to consumers without intermediaries; Selective distribution limits the number of outlets to maintain a certain level of exclusivity; Exclusive distribution restricts availability to a single or very few outlets to create a premium image.
Step 4: Analyze the question and identify the correct answer. The question asks which type of distribution makes a product available in as many outlets as possible. Based on the definitions, 'Intensive Distribution' is the correct answer.
Step 5: Apply this knowledge to real-world examples. For instance, soft drinks and snack foods are often distributed intensively to ensure they are available in supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, and other locations where consumers expect to find them.
