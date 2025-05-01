Revenue sources for cities include all of the following except:
A
Property taxes
B
Federal income taxes
C
Sales taxes
D
Service fees
Understand the concept of revenue sources for cities. Cities typically generate revenue through various means to fund public services and infrastructure.
Review common revenue sources for cities, which include property taxes, sales taxes, and service fees. These are local sources of income directly tied to the city's operations.
Recognize that federal income taxes are not a revenue source for cities. Federal income taxes are collected by the federal government and are not directly allocated to city budgets.
Differentiate between local taxes (e.g., property taxes and sales taxes) and federal taxes. Local taxes are controlled and utilized by city governments, while federal taxes are managed at the national level.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Federal income taxes,' as it does not belong to the list of typical revenue sources for cities.
