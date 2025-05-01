Which of the following is incorrect regarding the Income Tax Payable account?
A
The balance in this account decreases when taxes are paid to the government.
B
It is reported as an expense on the income statement.
C
It is classified as a current liability on the balance sheet.
D
It represents the amount of income tax owed to the government but not yet paid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the Income Tax Payable account. This account represents the amount of income tax owed to the government but not yet paid. It is a liability because it reflects an obligation to pay taxes in the future.
Step 2: Clarify the classification of the Income Tax Payable account. It is classified as a current liability on the balance sheet because it is expected to be settled within the next accounting period.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of the account when taxes are paid. When taxes are paid to the government, the balance in the Income Tax Payable account decreases, as the liability is settled.
Step 4: Examine the reporting of income tax on the financial statements. Income tax expense is reported on the income statement, not the Income Tax Payable account. The Income Tax Payable account is reported on the balance sheet as a liability.
Step 5: Identify the incorrect statement. Based on the analysis, the incorrect statement is: 'It is reported as an expense on the income statement,' because the Income Tax Payable account is not an expense but a liability.
