Which of the following costs is NOT recorded as part of the cost of land?
A
Legal fees to acquire the land
B
Cost of grading and clearing the land
C
Cost of demolishing an old building on the land
D
Cost of constructing a new building on the land
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of land costs: Land costs include all expenditures necessary to acquire the land and prepare it for its intended use. These costs are capitalized, meaning they are recorded as part of the asset's value on the balance sheet.
Review the examples of costs typically included in the cost of land: These include legal fees to acquire the land, costs of grading and clearing the land, and costs of demolishing an old building on the land. These are all necessary to prepare the land for use.
Identify costs that are NOT part of the cost of land: Costs related to constructing a new building are not included in the cost of land. Instead, they are recorded as part of the cost of the building asset, as they pertain to a separate asset.
Clarify the distinction between land and building costs: Land is a separate asset from buildings, and costs associated with constructing a building are capitalized under the building asset, not the land asset.
Conclude that the cost of constructing a new building on the land is NOT recorded as part of the cost of land, as it pertains to a different asset category.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian