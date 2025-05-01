Which of the following is a tax-deductible expense for a corporation?
A
Personal expenses of the CEO
B
Dividends paid to shareholders
C
Fines for violating laws
D
Interest paid on business loans
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tax-deductible expenses: Tax-deductible expenses are costs incurred by a business that can be subtracted from its taxable income, reducing the overall tax liability. These expenses must be ordinary, necessary, and directly related to the business operations.
Analyze each option provided: Personal expenses of the CEO, dividends paid to shareholders, fines for violating laws, and interest paid on business loans. Determine whether each aligns with the definition of a tax-deductible expense.
Evaluate 'Personal expenses of the CEO': These are not tax-deductible because they are personal in nature and not directly related to the business operations.
Evaluate 'Dividends paid to shareholders': Dividends are distributions of profits to shareholders and are not considered a business expense. Therefore, they are not tax-deductible.
Evaluate 'Interest paid on business loans': Interest on business loans is considered a necessary and ordinary expense directly related to business operations. It is tax-deductible under most tax regulations.
