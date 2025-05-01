Which of the following best defines the capitalization rate in the context of investments in securities?
A
The interest rate charged by banks for short-term loans.
B
The percentage of a company's earnings paid out as dividends.
C
The rate of return used to convert an investment's expected future income into a present value.
D
The rate at which a company issues new shares to the public.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of capitalization rate: In the context of investments, the capitalization rate (often referred to as 'cap rate') is a financial metric used to determine the rate of return on an investment based on its expected future income.
Recognize its purpose: The capitalization rate is primarily used to convert an investment's expected future income into its present value. This helps investors assess the value of an investment relative to its income-generating potential.
Differentiate from other terms: The capitalization rate is not the interest rate charged by banks for loans, nor is it the percentage of earnings paid out as dividends. It is also unrelated to the rate at which a company issues new shares.
Relate to formula: The capitalization rate is often calculated using the formula: , where is the capitalization rate, is the expected income, and is the present value of the investment.
Apply the definition: Based on the explanation, the correct definition of capitalization rate is 'The rate of return used to convert an investment's expected future income into a present value.'
