In the context of investments, what is diversification?
A
Investing all funds in a single stock to maximize returns.
B
Selling securities before their value decreases.
C
Spreading investments across different assets to reduce risk.
D
Borrowing money to purchase additional securities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of diversification: Diversification is a risk management strategy that involves spreading investments across various financial assets, industries, or geographic locations to reduce exposure to any single asset or risk.
Recognize the purpose of diversification: The goal is to minimize the impact of poor performance in one investment by offsetting it with better performance in others, thereby reducing overall portfolio risk.
Identify examples of diversification: This can include investing in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and other asset classes, as well as diversifying within each asset class (e.g., investing in stocks from different industries).
Compare diversification to other strategies: For example, investing all funds in a single stock increases risk, while diversification spreads risk across multiple investments.
Apply the concept: When building a portfolio, consider factors such as asset allocation, risk tolerance, and investment goals to achieve effective diversification.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian