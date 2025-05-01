Which of the following is a method used to calculate the Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR) of a project?
A
Discounting all cash flows at the project's internal rate of return (IRR)
B
Averaging the project's annual cash flows
C
Reinvesting positive cash flows at the firm's cost of capital and financing negative cash flows at the financing cost
D
Using the payback period method
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR). MIRR is a financial metric used to evaluate the profitability of a project, addressing some limitations of the traditional Internal Rate of Return (IRR). It assumes reinvestment of positive cash flows at the firm's cost of capital and financing of negative cash flows at the financing cost.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first option, 'Discounting all cash flows at the project's internal rate of return (IRR),' refers to the traditional IRR method, not MIRR. The second option, 'Averaging the project's annual cash flows,' is unrelated to MIRR calculation.
Step 3: Focus on the correct method for MIRR calculation. MIRR involves reinvesting positive cash flows at the firm's cost of capital and financing negative cash flows at the financing cost. This approach provides a more realistic measure of a project's profitability compared to IRR.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The option 'Using the payback period method' is unrelated to MIRR, as the payback period method calculates the time required to recover the initial investment, not the profitability of the project.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct method for calculating MIRR is 'Reinvesting positive cash flows at the firm's cost of capital and financing negative cash flows at the financing cost.' This method ensures a more accurate representation of the project's financial viability.
