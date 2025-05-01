Prepaid expenses reflect transactions when cash is paid:
A
only for expenses that are never used
B
after the goods or services have been received
C
as a reduction to revenue
D
in advance for goods or services to be received in the future
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services that will be received or used in the future. These are recorded as assets initially because they represent future economic benefits.
Recognize the accounting treatment: When a prepaid expense is incurred, it is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet under 'Prepaid Expenses' or a similar account. This reflects the fact that the company has paid for something it has not yet used or consumed.
Identify the timing of expense recognition: As the goods or services are received or consumed, the prepaid expense is gradually expensed on the income statement. This aligns with the matching principle, which ensures expenses are recognized in the same period as the related revenues.
Understand the journal entries: When cash is paid for a prepaid expense, the journal entry is: Debit 'Prepaid Expenses' (asset account) and Credit 'Cash' (asset account). As the expense is used, the journal entry is: Debit 'Expense' (income statement account) and Credit 'Prepaid Expenses' (asset account).
Apply the correct answer: Based on the explanation, prepaid expenses reflect transactions when cash is paid in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. This ensures proper accounting treatment and compliance with financial reporting standards.
