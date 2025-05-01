Which of the following terms best describes the process of monitoring performance, comparing it with goals, and taking corrective action in the context of financial accounting?
A
Classifying
B
Recording
C
Organizing
D
Controlling
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The process described involves monitoring performance, comparing it with goals, and taking corrective action. This is a key function in financial accounting and management.
Review the definitions of the given terms: 'Classifying' refers to grouping similar transactions, 'Recording' involves documenting financial transactions, and 'Organizing' pertains to arranging data systematically. None of these directly relate to monitoring and corrective actions.
Focus on the term 'Controlling': In financial accounting, controlling refers to the process of ensuring that organizational goals are met by monitoring performance, comparing actual results with planned objectives, and taking corrective actions when necessary.
Relate the term 'Controlling' to the question: The description provided in the question aligns perfectly with the definition of controlling, as it emphasizes monitoring, comparison, and corrective measures.
Conclude that 'Controlling' is the correct term: Based on the definitions and the context provided, 'Controlling' best describes the process outlined in the question.
