In step 4 of the process, the equivalent units of production (EUP) from step 2 and the cost per EUP from step 3 are used to assign costs to the:
A
Units completed and ending work in process inventory
B
Units started but not yet completed
C
Direct labor incurred during the period
D
Raw materials purchased during the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Equivalent Units of Production (EUP). EUP is a measure used in process costing to express partially completed units in terms of fully completed units. It helps allocate costs accurately between completed units and units still in process.
Step 2: Review the calculation of EUP from step 2. This involves determining the number of units completed and transferred out, as well as the equivalent units for ending work in process inventory based on their percentage of completion.
Step 3: Examine the cost per EUP from step 3. This is calculated by dividing the total costs (including direct materials, direct labor, and overhead) by the equivalent units of production for each cost component.
Step 4: Use the EUP and cost per EUP to assign costs. Multiply the cost per EUP by the number of equivalent units for completed units and ending work in process inventory. This ensures costs are distributed proportionally based on production activity.
Step 5: Allocate the costs to the appropriate categories. The costs are assigned to 'Units completed and ending work in process inventory,' as these are the relevant categories for process costing. Other options like 'Units started but not yet completed,' 'Direct labor incurred during the period,' and 'Raw materials purchased during the period' are not directly related to this step.
