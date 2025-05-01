Which of the following statements is true regarding a sole proprietorship?
A
Profits are taxed at the corporate tax rate.
B
The owner has unlimited personal liability for business debts.
C
It is a separate legal entity from its owner.
D
Ownership can be easily transferred to others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest form of business structure and does not require formal registration as a separate legal entity.
Clarify the tax implications: In a sole proprietorship, profits are taxed as personal income of the owner, not at the corporate tax rate. This is because the business and the owner are considered the same entity for tax purposes.
Examine liability: The owner of a sole proprietorship has unlimited personal liability for business debts. This means that if the business incurs debts or legal obligations, the owner's personal assets can be used to satisfy those obligations.
Evaluate legal entity status: A sole proprietorship is not a separate legal entity from its owner. The business and the owner are legally the same, which is why the owner is personally liable for debts and obligations.
Consider ownership transfer: Ownership in a sole proprietorship cannot be easily transferred to others because the business is tied directly to the individual owner. To transfer ownership, the business would typically need to be dissolved and re-established under a new owner.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian