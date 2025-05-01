A general partnership has which of the following characteristics?
A
Ownership can be transferred without the consent of other partners.
B
Only one partner is required to manage the business.
C
All partners have unlimited liability for the debts of the business.
D
Partners are taxed as a separate legal entity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a general partnership: A general partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals agree to share ownership, profits, and liabilities of the business.
Clarify the characteristic of ownership transfer: In a general partnership, ownership cannot typically be transferred without the consent of all partners, as the partnership agreement governs such decisions.
Examine the management structure: In a general partnership, all partners usually have the right to participate in the management of the business, unless otherwise agreed upon in the partnership agreement.
Discuss liability: All partners in a general partnership have unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business.
Explain taxation: A general partnership is not taxed as a separate legal entity. Instead, profits and losses are passed through to the partners, who report them on their individual tax returns.
