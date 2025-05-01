Which of the following best describes the two main purposes of all businesses?
A
To hire employees and expand globally
B
To increase market share and reduce costs
C
To earn a profit and provide goods or services
D
To pay taxes and comply with regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental purpose of businesses: Businesses exist primarily to earn a profit and provide goods or services to meet the needs of customers.
Analyze the options provided in the question. Evaluate each option to determine if it aligns with the core purpose of businesses.
Option 1: 'To hire employees and expand globally' - While hiring employees and expanding globally are activities businesses may engage in, they are not the primary purposes of all businesses.
Option 2: 'To increase market share and reduce costs' - Increasing market share and reducing costs are strategies businesses use to achieve their primary purpose, but they are not the main purposes themselves.
Option 3: 'To earn a profit and provide goods or services' - This aligns directly with the fundamental purpose of businesses, as earning profit sustains operations and providing goods or services fulfills customer needs.
