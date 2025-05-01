A builder's risk form is most often written as which of the following types of insurance policies?
A
Scheduled property form
B
Completed value form
C
Blanket coverage form
D
Reporting form
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of a builder's risk insurance policy. This type of insurance is designed to cover buildings under construction, protecting against risks such as fire, theft, or other damages during the construction process.
Step 2: Review the different types of insurance policy forms mentioned in the problem: Scheduled property form, Completed value form, Blanket coverage form, and Reporting form. Understand their definitions and applications.
Step 3: Focus on the Completed Value Form. This form is commonly used for builder's risk insurance and is based on the total completed value of the project. It requires the insured to declare the project's value upfront.
Step 4: Compare the Completed Value Form to the other options. For example, Scheduled Property Form typically lists specific items or properties covered, Blanket Coverage Form provides coverage for multiple properties under one policy, and Reporting Form requires periodic updates on the value of the covered property.
Step 5: Conclude that the Completed Value Form is the most appropriate type of insurance policy for builder's risk coverage, as it aligns with the nature of construction projects and their valuation.
