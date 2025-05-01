All of the following are examples of third-party ownership of a life insurance policy except:
A
An individual purchasing a policy on their own life
B
A parent purchasing a policy on their child's life
C
A business purchasing a policy on a key employee's life
D
A spouse purchasing a policy on their partner's life
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of third-party ownership in life insurance. Third-party ownership occurs when the policy owner is someone other than the insured individual. This means the person paying for and owning the policy is not the one whose life is insured.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it represents third-party ownership. For example, if the policy owner and the insured are the same person, it is not third-party ownership.
Option 1: 'An individual purchasing a policy on their own life' - In this case, the policy owner and the insured are the same person, so this does not represent third-party ownership.
Option 2: 'A parent purchasing a policy on their child's life' - Here, the parent is the policy owner, and the child is the insured. This is an example of third-party ownership.
Option 3: 'A business purchasing a policy on a key employee's life' and Option 4: 'A spouse purchasing a policy on their partner's life' - Both of these involve the policy owner being different from the insured, which are examples of third-party ownership.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian