Real property can be converted into personal property by which of the following processes?
A
Depreciation
B
Severance
C
Appreciation
D
Amortization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between real property and personal property. Real property refers to land and anything permanently attached to it, such as buildings, while personal property refers to movable items not attached to land.
Learn the concept of severance. Severance is the process by which real property is converted into personal property. For example, if a tree is cut down from the land, it becomes personal property because it is no longer attached to the land.
Review the other terms provided in the options to ensure clarity: Depreciation refers to the reduction in the value of an asset over time, Appreciation refers to the increase in the value of an asset, and Amortization refers to the gradual repayment of a loan or the allocation of the cost of an intangible asset over time.
Identify that severance is the correct answer because it directly involves the physical act of separating something from the land, thereby converting it from real property to personal property.
Apply this understanding to similar scenarios in financial accounting or property management to reinforce the concept of severance and its implications in property classification.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian