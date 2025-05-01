Which of the following best describes 'beginning inventory plus net purchases' in the context of the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Net Income
B
Cost of Goods Sold
C
Cost of Goods Available for Sale
D
Ending Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: 'Beginning inventory plus net purchases' refers to the total inventory available for sale during a specific period. This is a key component in calculating the Cost of Goods Available for Sale (COGAS).
Recall the formula for Cost of Goods Available for Sale: \( \text{COGAS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Net Purchases} \). This formula represents the total inventory that a company has on hand before accounting for any sales or usage.
Differentiate between related terms: Net Income is the profit after all expenses are deducted, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) is the cost of inventory sold during the period, and Ending Inventory is the inventory remaining at the end of the period. None of these terms directly describe 'Beginning Inventory + Net Purchases' except for COGAS.
Recognize the relationship: Cost of Goods Available for Sale is used to calculate Cost of Goods Sold and Ending Inventory. The formula is \( \text{COGAS} = \text{COGS} + \text{Ending Inventory} \). This shows how COGAS is distributed between sold goods and remaining inventory.
Conclude: The correct description of 'Beginning Inventory + Net Purchases' is Cost of Goods Available for Sale, as it represents the total inventory available for sale during the accounting period.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian