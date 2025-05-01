Activities such as using materials and labor to produce finished products are considered which type of activities?
A
Investing activities
B
Non-cash activities
C
Financing activities
D
Operating activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of operating activities. Operating activities are the primary revenue-generating activities of a business, including production, sales, and delivery of goods or services, as well as other activities that are not investing or financing activities.
Step 2: Review the types of activities listed in the problem. Investing activities involve the purchase or sale of long-term assets, financing activities involve transactions with creditors and investors, and non-cash activities are transactions that do not involve cash flows.
Step 3: Analyze the given scenario. Using materials and labor to produce finished products is part of the core operations of a business, which aligns with the definition of operating activities.
Step 4: Compare the scenario to the definitions of the other activity types. Producing finished products does not involve acquiring or disposing of long-term assets (investing), nor does it involve raising funds or repaying debts (financing). It also involves cash flows, so it is not a non-cash activity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct classification for activities such as using materials and labor to produce finished products is operating activities, as these are directly related to the day-to-day operations of the business.
