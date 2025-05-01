Under the fundamental accounting equation, understating beginning inventory will understate which of the following?
A
Net income
B
Ending inventory
C
Cost of goods sold
D
Sales revenue
1
Step 1: Recall the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. In this context, inventory is an asset, and changes in inventory directly impact the calculation of cost of goods sold (COGS), which is a key component of net income.
Step 2: Understand the relationship between beginning inventory, purchases, ending inventory, and cost of goods sold. The formula for COGS is: . If beginning inventory is understated, it will directly affect the calculation of COGS.
Step 3: Analyze the impact of understating beginning inventory. If beginning inventory is understated, the calculated COGS will be lower than it should be because the formula subtracts less inventory from purchases.
Step 4: Consider the effect of lower COGS on net income. Since net income is calculated as: , a lower COGS will result in a higher net income.
Step 5: Conclude that understating beginning inventory does not directly affect ending inventory or sales revenue but does understate COGS, which in turn impacts net income calculations.
