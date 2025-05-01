All costs of production other than direct materials and direct labor are shown on the:
A
Work in Process account
B
Raw Materials account
C
Finished Goods account
D
Manufacturing Overhead account
1
Understand the components of production costs: Direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead. Direct materials and direct labor are directly traceable to the product, while manufacturing overhead includes all other indirect costs.
Review the purpose of the Manufacturing Overhead account. This account is used to accumulate all indirect costs of production, such as factory utilities, depreciation on equipment, and salaries of supervisors.
Compare the Manufacturing Overhead account with other accounts mentioned in the problem: Work in Process, Raw Materials, and Finished Goods. Note that Work in Process tracks costs for partially completed goods, Raw Materials tracks the cost of materials not yet used, and Finished Goods tracks costs for completed products.
Recognize that indirect costs, which are not directly traceable to specific products, are recorded in the Manufacturing Overhead account rather than the other accounts listed.
Conclude that all costs of production other than direct materials and direct labor are accumulated in the Manufacturing Overhead account, as it is specifically designed for this purpose.
