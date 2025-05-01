Assigning manufacturing overhead to a specific job is complicated by all of the following except:
A
The actual overhead costs are not known until the end of the period.
B
Many types of manufacturing overhead costs are fixed even though output fluctuates during the period.
C
Overhead consists of many different items ranging from the grease used in machines to the production manager’s salary.
D
It is easy to trace overhead costs directly to jobs.
1
Understand the concept of manufacturing overhead: Manufacturing overhead includes all indirect costs associated with production, such as utilities, depreciation, and salaries of supervisors. These costs cannot be directly traced to specific jobs.
Recognize the challenges in assigning manufacturing overhead: Overhead costs are often fixed, consist of various items, and are not known until the end of the accounting period. These factors make it difficult to allocate overhead to specific jobs accurately.
Identify the exception in the problem: The statement 'It is easy to trace overhead costs directly to jobs' is incorrect because overhead costs are indirect and cannot be directly traced to specific jobs. This is the correct answer to the question.
Review the reasoning behind the exception: Direct tracing of costs applies to direct materials and direct labor, not manufacturing overhead. Overhead requires allocation using a predetermined overhead rate or other methods.
Conclude the analysis: The correct answer highlights the fundamental difference between direct costs (easily traceable) and indirect costs (allocated). This distinction is key to understanding cost accounting principles.
