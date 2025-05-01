Which underlying accounting concept explains the use of level premiums in insurance accounting?
A
Materiality concept
B
Historical cost principle
C
Matching principle
D
Conservatism principle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Matching Principle: This principle states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate. It ensures that financial statements accurately reflect the financial performance of a company.
Relate the Matching Principle to insurance accounting: In insurance accounting, level premiums are used to match the cost of providing insurance coverage (expenses) with the revenue generated from premiums over the policy's duration.
Analyze why level premiums are applied: Level premiums spread the cost of insurance evenly over the policy term, ensuring that expenses and revenues align consistently, adhering to the Matching Principle.
Compare with other accounting concepts: Materiality, Historical Cost, and Conservatism principles do not directly explain the use of level premiums. Materiality deals with the significance of information, Historical Cost focuses on recording assets at their original cost, and Conservatism emphasizes caution in financial reporting.
Conclude that the Matching Principle is the correct concept: The use of level premiums in insurance accounting is a direct application of the Matching Principle, as it ensures expenses are matched with revenues over time.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian