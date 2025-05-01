Which of the following is a primary advantage of using online budgeting apps compared to traditional pen-and-paper budgeting methods?
A
Online budgeting apps can automatically track and categorize expenses in real time.
B
Pen-and-paper budgeting provides automatic alerts for overspending.
C
Pen-and-paper budgeting allows for instant synchronization with bank accounts.
D
Online budgeting apps require no internet connection to function.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the advantages of online budgeting apps compared to traditional pen-and-paper methods. Focus on the features and functionalities of each method.
Analyze the options provided: Review each statement carefully to determine which features are unique to online budgeting apps and which are not applicable to pen-and-paper methods.
Evaluate the first option: Online budgeting apps can automatically track and categorize expenses in real time. This is a key feature of online apps that pen-and-paper methods cannot provide.
Evaluate the second and third options: Pen-and-paper budgeting does not provide automatic alerts for overspending or instant synchronization with bank accounts. These features are typically associated with online apps.
Evaluate the fourth option: Online budgeting apps generally require an internet connection to function, so the statement that they do not require internet is incorrect. Conclude that the first option is the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian