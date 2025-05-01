report annual wages and the amount of taxes withheld to the IRS
C
determine the amount of federal income tax to withhold from an employee's paycheck
D
apply for a taxpayer identification number
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the W-4 tax form: It is a document completed by employees to inform their employer of their tax situation, including exemptions, allowances, and additional withholding amounts.
Recognize that the W-4 form is not used to file an annual federal income tax return. That is done using forms like the 1040.
Clarify that the W-4 form is not used to report annual wages and taxes withheld to the IRS. This is typically done using forms like the W-2.
Note that the W-4 form is not used to apply for a taxpayer identification number. That is done using forms like the SS-5 for a Social Security Number or the W-7 for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
Conclude that the correct purpose of the W-4 form is to determine the amount of federal income tax to withhold from an employee's paycheck, based on the information provided by the employee.
