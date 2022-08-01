Realized Gains and Losses for Available-for-Sale Securities

Alright now let's see what happens when we finally sell and available for sale. Security. Okay. So note that they realized gains or losses for any security, any security that we have, they're always gonna show up on the income statement when we have a realized gain or loss. Okay. So if the selling price of the investment is less than the last revaluation, well, we're gonna have a realized loss, right? If we sold it for less, well, we got a loss, but if it if the selling price is more than the last revaluation, well, we're gonna have a realized gain, right? We'll have a gain on the sale or a loss on the sale of the investment. So let's see what happens in this case on february 12 year three abc company sold its investment in X. Y. Z. Stock at a market value of $70 per share. Okay, so remember as of the last valuation, we evaluate it at $90 per share. So the $90 per share. Well that was our last valuation. So we we were sitting at an investment, let's go ahead and put our investment here. We had 500 shares times uh $90 per share that had us at 45,000? Right, 45,000 was the total amount in the account in the investment account. So let's put that here investment Equals 45,000. But what was the cash, what's the cash we're receiving from this sale? Well that's from the selling price. The cash is going to be the 500 shares times the $70 selling price. And that's 35,000 right? 35,000 is the cash selling price. Right? So there's gonna be this 10,000 that we're dealing with as a difference. Now when we make our journal entry I want to show you a couple of things because remember what I told you about this balance, let me scroll back up to the T. Account. Remember this balance that was sitting in other comprehensive income. We need to get rid of it. It was sitting as a credit balance in other comprehensive income. We no longer have unrealized losses right there. There's no longer unrealized losses on the O. C. I. We need to get rid of it because of that. We're getting rid of the investment. We need to get rid of all related accounts. So since it was sitting with a credit balance of 5000 we need to get rid of that 5000 credit balance with a debit To the other comprehensive income. So I'm just gonna put it here as a debit to other comprehensive income. Um that's not technically the correct way to do it. But you're not gonna have to go too deep in this class of how we how we handle these these kind of transactions to get rid of it so that 5000 is a debit to get rid of the other comprehensive income. What other things do we know? We know that we received cash Of 35,000. Right so we're gonna have a debit of 35,000 to cash and we have to get rid of the investment. So we're gonna have a credit to the investment For 45,000. Okay. So now what we have to do is balance out this equation with one more debit and what's that debit gonna be that debit is going to be another 5000 for the loss right? This is going to be the loss on the sale Um loss on the sale of the securities. And this is going to the income statement right here. This 5000 loss. Okay so remember the only difference here is that we have to get rid of that other comprehensive income where we had a game sitting in other comprehensive income. Well we gotta get it out of there. Okay so we got to get rid of that because it was related to this investment and we no longer have the investment. So that's it. That's it for this journal entry. Nothing too complicated. It's just that we had to split up not the entire change in fair value. Some of that was related to what was sitting in other comprehensive income. Okay so our investment decreased by 45,000. And our cash we got cash in which was 35,000. So we had a net decrease their of our assets of 10,000. Right let me get out of the way for the equity behind me. Well we had the O. C. I. That we got rid of. We had that that increase in R. O. C. I. And we got rid of it with a decrease of 5000. And we had the loss which went to the income statement for 5000 as well. So everything stays balanced here. Okay so this might even be a little more than you have to deal with when it comes to available for sale securities. I just wanted to give you the whole picture. I doubt that when you learn it in your first accounting class that you're gonna have to go into all the details of other comprehensive income, most likely your teacher's just gonna want you to know that the unrealized gains or losses go through on other comprehensive income and you're not gonna have to go into so much detail. Okay so now that you have the whole picture, let's go ahead and try a practice problem.

