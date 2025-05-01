Which type of budgeting matches the amount of spending to the level of activity that is required?
A
Flexible budgeting
B
Incremental budgeting
C
Zero-based budgeting
D
Static budgeting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of budgeting: Budgeting is the process of creating a plan to allocate resources, such as money, based on expected activities or goals.
Learn about the types of budgeting mentioned: Flexible budgeting adjusts spending based on activity levels, Incremental budgeting builds on previous budgets, Zero-based budgeting starts from scratch, and Static budgeting remains fixed regardless of activity levels.
Focus on the definition of Flexible budgeting: Flexible budgeting is designed to match spending to the level of activity required, making it adaptable to changes in business operations or activity levels.
Compare Flexible budgeting with other types: Unlike Static budgeting, which does not change, Flexible budgeting adjusts based on activity. Incremental budgeting relies on past budgets, and Zero-based budgeting requires justification for all expenses from zero.
Conclude that Flexible budgeting is the correct type for matching spending to activity levels, as it provides the flexibility to align resources with actual operational needs.
