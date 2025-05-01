Which of the following is a characteristic of a performance bonus?
A
It is a fixed monthly salary paid regardless of performance.
B
It is an additional payment awarded based on achieving specific targets or goals.
C
It is a type of expense recorded as depreciation.
D
It is a mandatory deduction from an employee's paycheck.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a performance bonus: A performance bonus is an additional payment awarded to employees based on their achievement of specific targets or goals. It is not a fixed salary, mandatory deduction, or related to depreciation.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review each option and determine whether it aligns with the definition of a performance bonus. For example, a fixed monthly salary is unrelated to performance, and depreciation is an accounting expense, not a bonus.
Focus on the correct option: Identify the option that matches the definition of a performance bonus, which is an additional payment tied to achieving specific targets or goals.
Relate the concept to accounting: In financial accounting, performance bonuses are recorded as an expense under employee compensation, as they represent additional payments made by the company.
Apply the concept: Use this understanding to answer similar questions or analyze how performance bonuses impact financial statements, such as the income statement where they increase employee-related expenses.
