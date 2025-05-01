Which of the following is one of the advantages of bootstrap funding?
A
It eliminates all financial risk for the business owner.
B
It requires giving up equity to outside investors.
C
It guarantees immediate access to large amounts of capital.
D
It allows entrepreneurs to retain full ownership and control of their business.
1
Understand the concept of bootstrap funding: Bootstrap funding refers to starting and growing a business using personal savings, revenue generated by the business, or other non-traditional funding sources, rather than relying on external investors or loans.
Analyze the advantages of bootstrap funding: One key advantage is that it allows entrepreneurs to retain full ownership and control of their business, as they are not required to give up equity to outside investors.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Bootstrap funding does not eliminate all financial risk for the business owner, as the entrepreneur is still using their own resources and may face financial challenges. It also does not guarantee immediate access to large amounts of capital, as funding is typically limited to what the entrepreneur can personally provide or generate through the business.
Compare the correct option with the incorrect ones: The correct answer highlights the benefit of retaining full ownership and control, which is a significant advantage of bootstrap funding compared to other funding methods like venture capital or loans.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is that bootstrap funding allows entrepreneurs to retain full ownership and control of their business, which aligns with the definition and advantages of this funding method.
