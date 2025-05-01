Which of the following is a common reason why young people might decide not to open a bank account?
A
They may lack sufficient identification documents required by banks.
B
Banks do not allow anyone under the age of 30 to open an account.
C
Opening a bank account always requires a large initial deposit.
D
Bank accounts are only available to people with full-time employment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about reasons young people might decide not to open a bank account. This involves identifying barriers or misconceptions related to banking.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question to determine its validity. For example, consider whether banks universally require large initial deposits or full-time employment, and whether age restrictions apply.
Step 3: Focus on the option mentioning identification documents. Research or recall that banks typically require valid identification (e.g., government-issued ID) to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, which might be a challenge for some young individuals.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by cross-referencing them with general banking practices. For instance, banks do not restrict account opening based on age (under 30) or employment status, and initial deposits are often minimal or waived for certain account types.
Step 5: Conclude that the most plausible reason is the lack of sufficient identification documents, as this aligns with common banking requirements and challenges faced by young people.
