Why should you keep your filed tax returns for at least three years?
Because you are required to keep them for your entire lifetime.
Because you need them to apply for a driver's license renewal.
Because the IRS can audit your return at any time, regardless of how many years have passed.
Because the IRS generally has up to three years to audit your tax return or for you to amend your return.
Understand the concept of tax return retention: Tax returns are important financial documents that record your income, deductions, and tax payments for a given year. Retaining them is crucial for compliance and reference purposes.
Learn about the IRS audit timeline: The IRS generally has up to three years from the date you file your tax return to audit it or for you to amend your return. This is known as the 'statute of limitations' for audits.
Recognize exceptions to the three-year rule: In cases of substantial underreporting of income (more than 25%), the IRS can extend the audit period to six years. Additionally, there is no time limit if fraud is suspected or if a return was never filed.
Understand practical uses of tax returns: Beyond audits, tax returns may be needed for other purposes, such as applying for loans, verifying income, or resolving disputes with tax authorities.
Adopt best practices for record retention: Keep your filed tax returns and supporting documents for at least three years, and consider retaining them longer if you anticipate needing them for other financial or legal purposes.
