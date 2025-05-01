Which of the following individuals is most likely to purchase life insurance primarily for the death benefit?
A
A retiree with no outstanding debts or dependents, interested in tax-deferred savings.
B
A business owner purchasing insurance to fund a buy-sell agreement.
C
A parent seeking to provide financial security for their dependents in the event of their death.
D
A young single individual with no dependents, looking for investment opportunities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of life insurance. Life insurance is primarily purchased to provide financial security to beneficiaries in the event of the policyholder's death. The death benefit is the primary feature of life insurance.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each individual has different motivations for purchasing life insurance, and the question asks which individual is most likely to prioritize the death benefit.
Step 3: Evaluate the retiree's situation. A retiree with no outstanding debts or dependents is unlikely to prioritize the death benefit, as they are more interested in tax-deferred savings.
Step 4: Consider the business owner's motivation. A business owner purchasing insurance to fund a buy-sell agreement is using life insurance for business purposes, not primarily for the death benefit.
Step 5: Assess the parent's situation. A parent seeking to provide financial security for their dependents in the event of their death is the most likely individual to prioritize the death benefit, as their primary concern is the well-being of their dependents.
