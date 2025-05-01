1. Why might an unbanked employee choose to use a payroll card over receiving a paper check?
A
Payroll cards provide immediate access to wages without the need for a bank account.
B
Payroll cards delay wage access compared to paper checks.
C
Payroll cards require employees to visit a bank to cash their wages.
D
Payroll cards are only available to employees with existing checking accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of payroll cards: Payroll cards are prepaid cards issued by employers that allow employees to access their wages directly without needing a bank account.
Compare payroll cards to paper checks: Paper checks require employees to physically cash or deposit them at a bank, which can be inconvenient for unbanked employees who lack access to banking services.
Recognize the benefits of payroll cards: Payroll cards provide immediate access to wages, eliminating the need for employees to visit a bank or wait for check clearance.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Payroll cards do not delay wage access compared to paper checks, do not require employees to visit a bank, and are not limited to employees with checking accounts.
Conclude why payroll cards are advantageous for unbanked employees: They offer a convenient and accessible way to receive wages without relying on traditional banking systems.
