Which of the 'five C's of credit' essentially represents the lender's net worth?
A
Character
B
Capital
C
Capacity
D
Collateral
1
Understand the 'five C's of credit': Character, Capacity, Capital, Collateral, and Conditions. These are the key factors lenders evaluate when assessing a borrower's creditworthiness.
Focus on the term 'Capital' in the context of the question. Capital refers to the borrower's own financial resources or net worth that can be used to support the loan.
Recognize that 'Capital' essentially represents the borrower's financial strength or net worth, which is a critical factor for lenders to determine the borrower's ability to repay the loan.
Differentiate 'Capital' from the other C's: 'Character' refers to the borrower's reputation, 'Capacity' is the ability to repay, 'Collateral' is the asset pledged, and 'Conditions' refer to external factors like economic conditions.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Capital,' as it directly relates to the borrower's net worth, which is a key consideration for lenders.
