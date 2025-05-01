Which of the following is NOT true of accounting principles?
A
They are developed by recognized standard-setting bodies.
B
They help ensure consistency and comparability in financial reporting.
C
They provide a standardized framework for preparing financial statements.
D
They are universally accepted and do not change over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounting principles: Accounting principles are the rules and guidelines that govern financial accounting practices. They are developed by recognized standard-setting bodies such as the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) or the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
Review the purpose of accounting principles: These principles ensure consistency and comparability in financial reporting, allowing stakeholders to analyze and interpret financial statements effectively.
Examine the framework provided by accounting principles: Accounting principles provide a standardized framework for preparing financial statements, ensuring that financial information is presented in a clear and uniform manner.
Analyze the statement 'They are universally accepted and do not change over time': This is NOT true because accounting principles evolve over time to adapt to changes in business practices, economic conditions, and regulatory requirements. For example, new standards may be issued to address emerging issues or improve financial reporting quality.
Conclude that the correct answer is the statement 'They are universally accepted and do not change over time,' as it contradicts the dynamic nature of accounting principles, which are subject to updates and revisions by standard-setting bodies.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian