Which of the following is an example of managerial accounting?
A
Filing tax returns with the IRS
B
Preparing internal budgets for departmental use
C
Reporting quarterly earnings to shareholders
D
Auditing financial statements for external users
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between financial accounting and managerial accounting. Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users (e.g., shareholders, creditors, regulatory agencies), while managerial accounting focuses on providing information to internal users (e.g., managers) for decision-making purposes.
Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it aligns with the purpose of managerial accounting or financial accounting.
Option 1: 'Filing tax returns with the IRS' - This is a compliance activity related to tax reporting, which is not part of managerial accounting. It falls under tax accounting.
Option 3: 'Reporting quarterly earnings to shareholders' - This is an example of financial accounting because it involves providing information to external users (shareholders).
Option 4: 'Auditing financial statements for external users' - This is also related to financial accounting, as it ensures the accuracy of financial reports for external stakeholders. Therefore, the correct answer is Option 2: 'Preparing internal budgets for departmental use,' as it involves internal decision-making and planning, which are key aspects of managerial accounting.
