Which of the following statements is correct regarding a closed-end fund?
A
Shares of a closed-end fund are traded on stock exchanges and their price may differ from the net asset value (NAV).
B
Closed-end funds continuously issue and redeem shares at the fund's NAV.
C
Closed-end funds are required to invest only in government securities.
D
Investors can only purchase shares of a closed-end fund directly from the fund company at any time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a closed-end fund: A closed-end fund is a type of investment fund that issues a fixed number of shares, which are then traded on stock exchanges. Unlike open-end funds, closed-end funds do not continuously issue or redeem shares.
Clarify the trading mechanism: Shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold on stock exchanges, and their market price can differ from the net asset value (NAV) due to supply and demand dynamics.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Shares of a closed-end fund are traded on stock exchanges and their price may differ from the net asset value (NAV).' This aligns with the definition of closed-end funds and is correct.
Analyze the second statement: 'Closed-end funds continuously issue and redeem shares at the fund's NAV.' This is incorrect because closed-end funds do not continuously issue or redeem shares; they have a fixed number of shares traded on exchanges.
Review the third and fourth statements: 'Closed-end funds are required to invest only in government securities' and 'Investors can only purchase shares of a closed-end fund directly from the fund company at any time.' Both are incorrect because closed-end funds can invest in a variety of assets, and shares are traded on exchanges, not directly purchased from the fund company.
