Which of the following best describes 'easy-access credit' in the context of accounting and finance?
A
A government grant given to businesses for research and development purposes.
B
A long-term loan provided by banks for purchasing fixed assets like property or equipment.
C
A form of credit that requires extensive collateral and a lengthy approval process.
D
A type of credit that allows borrowers to obtain funds quickly with minimal requirements, such as credit cards or payday loans.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'easy-access credit' in the context of accounting and finance. It refers to credit that is readily available to borrowers with minimal requirements and a quick approval process.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a different type of financial arrangement or credit.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with the definition of 'easy-access credit'. For example, a government grant or a long-term loan requiring extensive collateral does not fit the description.
Step 4: Focus on the option that matches the characteristics of 'easy-access credit', such as credit cards or payday loans, which are known for their quick access and minimal requirements.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is the one describing credit that allows borrowers to obtain funds quickly with minimal requirements, as this aligns with the definition of 'easy-access credit'.
