Which of the following is a primary benefit of having a cosigner when taking out a loan?
A
The loan is automatically forgiven if you miss a payment.
B
You do not need to provide any financial information to the lender.
C
You are not legally responsible for repaying the loan.
D
You may qualify for a lower interest rate due to the cosigner's stronger credit profile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a cosigner: A cosigner is someone who agrees to take responsibility for a loan if the primary borrower fails to repay it. This provides assurance to the lender that the loan will be repaid.
Analyze the benefits of having a cosigner: A cosigner with a stronger credit profile can reduce the lender's risk, potentially leading to better loan terms such as a lower interest rate.
Evaluate the incorrect options: The loan is not automatically forgiven if you miss a payment, financial information is still required, and the borrower remains legally responsible for repaying the loan.
Focus on the correct benefit: The cosigner's stronger credit profile can improve the borrower's chances of qualifying for a loan and securing a lower interest rate.
Conclude the reasoning: The primary benefit of having a cosigner is the potential to qualify for a lower interest rate due to the cosigner's stronger credit profile, which reduces the lender's perceived risk.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian