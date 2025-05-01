When it's time to enroll in a loan repayment plan, whom should you contact for assistance?
A
Your college's financial aid office
B
Your loan servicer
C
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
D
The U.S. Department of Education directly
Verified step by step guidance
1
This question is not related to Financial Accounting. As a Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with Financial Accounting-related problems and concepts. Please provide a relevant question so I can help you effectively.
