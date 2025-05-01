Which area of business is primarily monitored by quality standards such as the ISO 9000?
A
Marketing strategies
B
Financial reporting
C
Quality management systems
D
Human resource management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: ISO 9000 is a set of international standards focused on quality management systems, ensuring organizations meet customer and regulatory requirements effectively.
Identify the areas of business mentioned in the question: Marketing strategies, Financial reporting, Quality management systems, and Human resource management.
Evaluate each option: Marketing strategies focus on promoting and selling products, Financial reporting deals with the preparation of financial statements, and Human resource management involves managing employee-related functions. None of these directly align with ISO 9000 standards.
Recognize that ISO 9000 standards are specifically designed to monitor and improve Quality management systems, ensuring consistent product or service quality.
Conclude that the correct area of business primarily monitored by ISO 9000 standards is Quality management systems.
