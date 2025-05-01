Which of the following is NOT a function of financial management?
A
Financing decisions
B
Production planning
C
Dividend decisions
D
Investment decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of financial management. Financial management involves planning, organizing, directing, and controlling financial activities such as procurement and utilization of funds. Its primary functions include financing decisions, investment decisions, and dividend decisions.
Step 2: Review the options provided in the question. The options are: Financing decisions, Production planning, Dividend decisions, and Investment decisions.
Step 3: Identify which option does not align with the core functions of financial management. Production planning is typically associated with operations management or manufacturing processes, not financial management.
Step 4: Compare the other options (Financing decisions, Dividend decisions, and Investment decisions) with the functions of financial management. These are all integral parts of financial management as they deal with how funds are raised, distributed, and invested.
Step 5: Conclude that Production planning is NOT a function of financial management because it pertains to operational and manufacturing activities rather than financial activities.
