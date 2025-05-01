How do quarterly premium payments typically affect the annual cost of insurance as reported in net sales calculations?
A
Quarterly payments are not allowed for insurance premiums.
B
Quarterly payments decrease the total annual cost because of early payment discounts.
C
Quarterly payments usually increase the total annual cost due to added service or finance charges.
D
Quarterly payments have no effect on the annual cost; the total remains the same as a lump-sum payment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of quarterly premium payments: Quarterly payments divide the annual insurance premium into four smaller payments made throughout the year, rather than paying the full amount upfront.
Recognize the impact of service or finance charges: Insurance companies often add service or finance charges to quarterly payments to compensate for the administrative costs and the delayed receipt of the full premium amount.
Compare quarterly payments to lump-sum payments: A lump-sum payment typically avoids additional charges, as the full premium is paid upfront, reducing administrative costs for the insurer.
Analyze how quarterly payments affect the annual cost: Due to the added service or finance charges, the total annual cost of insurance is usually higher when premiums are paid quarterly compared to a lump-sum payment.
Relate this to net sales calculations: In financial accounting, the increased annual cost due to quarterly payments would be reflected in the expense accounts, potentially affecting net sales calculations indirectly if insurance costs are part of the cost structure.
