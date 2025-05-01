Gross rental income minus which of the following results in net rent for a rental property?
A
Depreciation expense
B
Property appreciation
C
Rental expenses
D
Mortgage principal payments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gross rental income: Gross rental income refers to the total income generated from renting out a property before any expenses are deducted.
Identify the components that are deducted to calculate net rent: Net rent is calculated by subtracting rental expenses from gross rental income. Rental expenses typically include costs such as property maintenance, insurance, property taxes, and utilities.
Clarify why depreciation expense and mortgage principal payments are not deducted: Depreciation expense is a non-cash accounting entry used for tax purposes and does not directly affect net rent. Mortgage principal payments are a financing activity and are not considered rental expenses.
Explain why property appreciation is irrelevant: Property appreciation refers to the increase in the value of the property over time and does not impact the calculation of net rent, as it is not an expense.
Conclude that rental expenses are the correct deduction: To calculate net rent, subtract rental expenses from gross rental income. This provides the income remaining after covering the costs associated with operating the rental property.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian