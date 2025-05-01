Which of the following is NOT included in a statement of comprehensive income?
A
Foreign currency translation adjustments
B
Unrealized gains and losses on cash flow hedges
C
Dividends paid to shareholders
D
Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a statement of comprehensive income. It is a financial statement that includes all changes in equity during a period except those resulting from investments by owners and distributions to owners (e.g., dividends).
Step 2: Review the components typically included in comprehensive income. These include items such as foreign currency translation adjustments, unrealized gains and losses on cash flow hedges, and unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
Step 3: Recognize that dividends paid to shareholders are distributions to owners and are not part of comprehensive income. Instead, dividends are reported in the statement of changes in equity or cash flow statement.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the definition of comprehensive income. Foreign currency translation adjustments, unrealized gains and losses on cash flow hedges, and unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities are all included in comprehensive income.
Step 5: Conclude that dividends paid to shareholders are NOT included in the statement of comprehensive income because they represent a distribution to owners rather than a change in equity from non-owner sources.
