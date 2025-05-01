Comprehensive income includes all of the following except:
A
Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities
B
Foreign currency translation adjustments
C
Unrealized gains and losses on cash flow hedges
D
Dividends declared to shareholders
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of comprehensive income. Comprehensive income includes all changes in equity during a period except those resulting from investments by owners and distributions to owners. This means it includes items that are not part of net income but affect equity.
Step 2: Review the components of comprehensive income. Common components include unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities, foreign currency translation adjustments, and unrealized gains and losses on cash flow hedges. These items are reported in other comprehensive income (OCI).
Step 3: Analyze the exception provided in the problem. Dividends declared to shareholders are distributions to owners and are not part of comprehensive income. Instead, they are a direct reduction in retained earnings.
Step 4: Compare dividends to the other items listed. Unlike unrealized gains/losses and foreign currency adjustments, dividends do not represent changes in equity due to external market factors or financial instruments. They are a direct transaction with shareholders.
Step 5: Conclude that dividends declared to shareholders are excluded from comprehensive income because they are distributions to owners, not changes in equity due to external factors or financial performance.
